Westbound Jefferson Blvd shut down following crash near Time Corners Shopping Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Westbound Jefferson Boulevard near Time Corners Shopping Center is closed following a crash Friday afternoon.

A WANE 15 crew at the scene is reporting that it appears the crash involved at least two vehicles. One of the vehicles is currently on its side.

It is unknown what led to the crash or if anyone is injured.

Dispatch said that all westbound lanes have been closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Here’s a look at the scene on Jefferson Blvd. near North Glendale Dr. The surrounding streets to get to the scene are backed up.



Working to learn more. @wane15 pic.twitter.com/L6z287hlwR — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) October 29, 2021

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.