BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE)— The Wells County Historical Society & Museum dedicated a new space for its military collection display on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by community members, local officials and those who helped the project along the way.

This project converted a storage garage into a new space that visitors to the museum can enjoy.

According to committee member, Ben Jones, the effort to convert the space took only 18 days due to the amount of help the museum received from the people of Bluffton and surrounding communities.

The new military display contains items of historical significance that date all the way back to the Civil War.

The decision to create the new space was made almost instantly after Jones came across an accessibility issue. A couple of veterans visited the museum and wanted to see the military collection; but they couldn’t because it was on the second floor, Jones said.

“There [were] 21 steps,” Jones said. “This building was built in the late 1800s. It’s a beautiful building, but there’s a lot of steps in it. And neither one of them could do the steps.”

Less than three weeks later, a new, accessible collection display opened.

The public can enjoy this new display and the rest of the Wells County Historical Museum from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The following are extended hours for events around the holidays: