Weisser Park Elementary receives $10,000 donation from Bob Rohrman Subaru

FORT WAYNE (WANE) — As part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne announced a $10,000 donation to Weisser Park Elementary School on Friday. The dealership’s brand ambassador, Dave Moser, told WANE 15 it’s the largest donation they’ve given a school to date.

“It’s terribly to us as a dealership to make sure we’re investing in the community to continue to make it better and better,” Moser said.

With the donation, the school was given the freedom to choose how it will spend the money. Principal Melissa Plumb says they’ll use the money to build a new greenhouse in an outdoor learning space.

They already let the kids grow fruits and vegetables, which are given to local food banks when they’re ready. With the greenhouse, students will be able to use that space no matter the season.

“It’s a huge benefit because we’re teaching children that they’re a huge part of our community,” Plumb said.