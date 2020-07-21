Weekly $600 unemployment benefit boost set to expire July 31, leaving many concerned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The weekly $600 unemployment benefit established in the federal CARES Act is set to expire July 31, which means this is the last week jobless Americans are eligible for the extra dollars.

If the $600-per-week benefit is not renewed or if a new plan is not approved in its place, unemployed Americans will only have their weekly state checks to rely on. According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, in Indiana the maximum weekly benefit amount is $390.

With the unknown of the unemployment benefit, no end to the coronavirus in sight and Indiana’s unemployment rate at 11.2%, many are feeling financially concerned.

“I’m going to be getting less than half of what my paycheck would be per week,” said Amy Plummer, an Allen County resident who has not been able to work since March 16. “My biggest concern is not being as financially stable as we have been.”

Plummer’s job requires her to go into clients’ homes, and because of safety concerns, her company stopped allowing this. When she will be able to return to work still remains uncertain, she said.

“The risk was too high,” said Plummer. “We had a return date of August 1, but I just received an email that we are not going to be going back to work due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.”

She said working from home wasn’t an option offered to her.

Luckily for Plummer, with the money she’s brought in from the unemployment benefit, she’s been able to pay her bills almost three months in advance. However, she fears that without the weekly checks from the government and without being able to work, she will struggle in the future.

“I’m scared that once those three months are over, I’m just not going to have the money to pay my bills,” said Plummer.

Talks are currently underway in Congress on the next COVID-19 aid package. They are hoping to strike a deal by the end of the month, when the $600 unemployment benefits boost and other aid expires.