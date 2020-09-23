Governor Holcomb to update mask mandate status Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will announce whether or not he plans to extend the mask mandate across the state.

The current mask mandate has been in place since July and is expiring at the end of the week. During last Wednesday’s briefing, Holcomb would not say whether or not he planned to extend the mandate. He did say that masks have led to improved coronavirus number across the state. He also referred to those Hoosiers who are against wearing them.

Tuesday the state announced 652 additional cases of the coronavirus and nine additional deaths.

The United States leads the world in coronavirus deaths surpassing 200,000 deaths in the eight months the pandemic has swept the country. More than 6.8 million people have been infected with the virus since January.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state many deaths that have been linked to the coronavirus early on were in communities with lower incomes and higher populations of people of color.

The surge of cases continue to be alarming for low income communities as well as essential workers like nurses, and those who work in restaurants.

Teachers are also essential working that the CDC is concerned rising cases with schools back in session across the country.