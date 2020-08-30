Website launches to increase Veteran employment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans seeking employment can now connect to Indiana employers via a website.

In 2016, a study by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics proved that Indiana is the best place for employment for veterans. The Hoosier state is working to keep the unemployment rate low while attracting more veterans.

On Thursday, local lawmakers announced the launch of INvets. The website is a free resource for veterans to interact and find information about job opportunities. Veterans can create a profile to attract employers and browse careers by type.

The career industries veterans can choose from include health care, logistics, manufacturing and other high-demand trades.

State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne) said when service members leave the military, almost 50% deal with a period of unemployment. As businesses resume operations after closure and reduced production due to COVID-19, more than 100,000 in-demand jobs are still available throughout Indiana.

“Many veterans return from duty and face an adjustment period while acclimating to civilian life,” said Heine. “Transitioning isn’t easy, but INvets offers multiple ways to help veterans achieve their goals and thrive”.

State Rep. Martin Carbuagh (R- fort Wayne) agreed, he told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that prior to the pandemic, he heard from employers they they need more skilled workers.

“What more skilled workers could you have but veterans coming out of service? They are well disciplined, they are great employees,” said Rep. Carbaugh. “So often we have struggles and veterans will have periods of unemployment, about half of veterans will experience periods of unemployment when they get out the military.”

He added that finding a meaningful career is difficult without the right tools. This program offers training and ongoing education employers are seeking.

Not only is the website used to help current Indiana veterans, but it is aiming to attract more veterans to the Hoosier state.

“We want to have it be very clear to our retiring service members that we are very veteran friendly, we want to have them in the state, we have some nice benefits, and kind of a one stop place for those opportunities in the community that you want to call home,” said Rep. Carbaugh.

Once a service member completes his or her profile on the site, his or her information is directed to participating companies. Employers who sign up for INvets have free access to upload company information, job opportunities and review veteran profiles. Click here to sign up.

Additional resources are available through the Military Family Relief Fund COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program, which is designed to help military families experiencing financial hardship. Click here for more information.