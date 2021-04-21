‘Weaver’ and ‘The Animal’ fighting to help Fort Wayne’s homeless

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Move over Batman and Robin, Fort Wayne has a new superhero duo helping the city’s homeless population.

The identities of the superheroes don’t want to be identified. Instead, they go by their ‘code names.’ The reason for the secrecy, is that they want their work to be the real spotlight on the homeless population.

“Helping people is the only thing that feels right,” The Animal said. “It’s the only thing that makes life worth living.”

“It’s really upsetting to think that there are some people out there in the middle of January freezing,” Weaver said. “We want to help those who don’t have a place to call home.”

Weaver and ‘The Animal’ are a part of the Xtreme Justice League, a group of self-proclaimed real-life superheroes focused on promoting Homeless Awareness.

On Wednesday, the pair walked around Fort Wayne giving away food, water and other items to help those struggling in the cold.

“When we hand a care package we aren’t just handing items, we are handling an I love you, I care about you,” The Animal said.

Fort Wayne is just one city of many that these heroes will be visiting this week, for what they are calling “Hero Week.” It’s a promotional event called H.O.P.E. which will be happening in Chicago on Sept. 11. The 20th anniversary of the fall of the Twin Towers.

‘Real-life superheroes from all over the country sometimes even from Canada,” The Animal said. “We will all gather in Chicago and hit the streets of Chicago to do something very similar to what we are doing here.

You don’t have to wear a cape and a mask to help.

To learn more about Xtreme Justice League click here.