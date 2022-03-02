FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What began as a presentation at church on orphan hosting has turned into a family for a Hartford City couple. The adoption of Olga, their daughter from Ukraine, has been pushed back since 2020, and now her parents are fearing for her safety due to the war against Russia.

Robert and Cindy Sofronko have children of their own and multiple grandchildren and never imagined adoption would be part of their family’s retirement plan. In 2020 when they saw Olga’s picture, they were both drawn to her. She was 15 at the time. Olga is now 17 and has aged out of the orphanage and is now in trade school. Cindy says she is fortunate because she could have been placed on the street.

“As soon as we saw her we knew there was that connection,” Cindy says.

The $50,000 that they needed to adopt her was raised and they were on their way to bringing her home. They went to Ukraine in October 2021 to meet Olga for the first time.

“We visited there for about 2 weeks and it was just incredible. She’s our daughter. I’m so anxious to get her home it’s been such a long time. Now with the war we’re scared to death for her,” Cindy shares tearfully.

Now two years later, the war against Russia has the Sonfronko family fearing for their daughter’s life. “My heart breaks for all of these people. We’re just sick by it,” Cindy explains.

Olga is currently huddled in a basement in agricultural trade school and is there with other orphans. She was afraid she didn’t have enough water or food. “I was able to get her some money for food and she has told me multiple times that the Russians are there. She sees the tanks and troops. She told me yesterday, ‘Mom, they’re not going to hurt me, they just want to hurt the other soldiers’ ,” Cindy says. She tried to explain to Olga that everyone is in danger and for her to stay safe and away from the soldiers.

Olga tells her mom that she went to the grocery and brought home two small bags of food, because that’s all the store had. Water in Ukraine is not drinkable water, but Olga is prepared to boil water if she runs out as long as the water isn’t shut off. She sees soldiers and feels like she is safe. “I have been sparing her of the details, but I did tell her they are not to be trusted,” Cindy says.

“I know God has a way, we need what I keep calling a Moses miracle. We need a parting of the Red Sea. We know God can move mountains, He’s done it before,” Cindy shares.

The Sofronko family is praying for a few things, first that the director of the orphanage will give Olga her passport and allow her to leave the country. Second, they are encouraging people to write to state governors and senators to wave the visa for these children to safely flee Ukraine and get into the states.

“She’s very excited to come to the United States and be with her parents,” Cindy says. Olga has created a Facebook account to keep family and friends updated.