We Believe in You(th) is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Young people, we believe in you. That’s the message Youth for Christ will send November 16 through 20 during a week-long campaign across northern Indiana. It’s designed to encourage people to uplift youngsters like Huntington University freshman Akyra Huguley. “A lot of youth are struggling right now with what’s going on in the world or even their home life,” said Huguley. “As for me and my experiences I know I needed someone to be there for me and Youth for Christ has been there for me. So I feel like this campaign is needed right now.”

Youth for Christ is sending this message of support and unification, as it raises money to continue YFC services like Juvenile Justice Ministry, Campus Life and City Life. “What we’re asking people is for a few minutes during this week, pause and look at the young people in their life and say we see you and we believe in you,” said Youth for Christ CEO Chris Todia. “Even if it’s tough to unify around other things right now, we wanted to help our region unify around that — our belief in the next generation. They are our future, and we are going to be a community that goes all out on their behalf.”

Todia said it takes over $3 million dollar a year to serve young people in Northern Indiana. He believes this campaign can put a dent in that need. The campaign will support YFC’s 75 year-old mission to engage young people about Christianity and Jesus Christ.

Todia, and YFC, are inviting all of Northern Indiana to join in the movement. They suggest:

● Post a 30 second positive message on social media during November 16-20 to tell the next generation why you believe in them using the hashtag #WBIYweek.

● Pick up the phone, send a text, or turn to a young person in your life and tell them why you believe in them.

● Teachers and educators tell students why you believe in them.

● Share WE BELIEVE IN YOU(TH) week, so every young person hears, “we believe in you!”

● Donate to the campaign at give.yfcnin.org/YOU.

Insurance company Brotherhood Mutual is supporting the cause. “I have four sons and the youngest one in particular got very involved with YFC and served on staff for a little while,” said Brotherhood Mutual V.P. of Marketing Mitzi Thomas. “One of the campus leaders took him under his wing and just made a huge difference in his life.”

“Young people right now really need to hear a message of hope and a message that we see them and we love them and we believe in them,” said Todia.

“Hearing about this campaign moved me,” said Huguley. “Youth need to be heard and needed.”

Forward Creative shot and edited the video featuring community leaders and WANE 15 is proud to be part of it. The campaign will wrap up November 20 but organizers say its message and purpose extend far beyond that.

You can see the entire video message and learn more about the We Believe in Youth campaign by clicking here or going to the YFC Facebook page.