‘We are not perfect but we are trying to be better’ R.E.A.L. Dad Workshop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday Fort Wayne UNITED partnered with Fort Wayne Community Schools to bring Fort Wayne UNITED’s R.E.A.L. Dad workshop to the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center for the second time.

Fathers and father-figures who have a student currently attending a FWCS middle school or high school were invited to participate. Greggory Smith-Causey, Fort Wayne UNITED’s Programs Manager, coordinated the workshop to provide attendees with resources to help them better support their students.

R.E.A.L. is an acronym for Relational, Engaged, Attentive, Loving Dad.

The goal of R.E.A.L. Dad workshops and forums is to build a community of strong fathers in Fort Wayne who will support each other through the often-challenging task of raising strong and responsible children.

“We are really trying to increase the family engagement in the FWCS and we feel that it starts with the men of the FWCS. We find that we see lot of our mother and mother figures at the PTA and see a lot of fathers athletic events but we feel that the father should also be more involved in the academics of it. Especially when it comes to finding the college or end career, because that is the most important thing. We want our students to be successful.” Kyle Bond, Family and Community Support liaison FWCS

One father realized that fathers are not always going to be perfect but are trying to be better.

” As father myself, this is a great review. Also as well as brings things to light that many times I don’t assume that I am following through with but I have dropped the ball. Right? So we are not perfect, But we are all striving for better, and for progress.” Andrew Woodson, Father

Fort Wayne UNITED’s vision is for every Black male in Fort Wayne to be respected and valued with an opportunity to reach their full potential. The mission is to advocate for and implement policies, practices, and procedures to ensure equity and opportunity for Black fathers, brothers and sons at home, work, school, and the community through collaborative efforts.