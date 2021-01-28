Ways to get sweet treats from Hetty Arts Pastry just got sweeter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hetty Arts Pastry is making it simple to enjoy sweet treats. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have adapted to the restrictions in creative ways. Hetty Arts Pastry is offering their deserts in a subscription box.

The business wanted to keep things interesting and exciting despite a dreary winter and COVID so they decided to create something new. The new subscription boxes have only been offered for a few weeks.

Each subscription box is full of some of their unique pastries that are different and fun for people to enjoy and try that they might not typically choose. The menu for each box is posted on social media and is available pre-order only. If someone is interested they can visit their website to make their purchase. The box can then be picked up at the Fort Wayne Farmers Market at Parkview Field on Douglas Street.

Hetty Arts Pastry also began live online baking classes that you can take from the comfort of your own home. Visit the website for more information or to sign up.