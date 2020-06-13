WATCH: Vendors show what is offered at the Historic Southside Farmers Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Historic Southside Farmers Market is open for its 94th year.

The market started in 1926 and continues to serve Fort Wayne and the surrounding areas. If you want to get out and support the local economy, the farmers market is open every Saturday until mid-December. It is an indoor market, and is open from 7 am – 1 pm.

With the recent pandemic, hand sanitizer from Three Rivers Distilling Company is available and face masks are required and provided if needed.

There is also a food bank for people in the community along with clothing. These items are free and are open to the public.

Watch the videos above to see what some vendors have to offer.