Watch: Thieves drive Harleys off showroom floor in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind.––The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) is investigating a Wednesday robbery at Harley Davidson.

Police said around 9:04 a.m. on March 17, officers responded to a reported burglary at the 335 South 00 EW Harley-Davidson location in Kokomo.

KPD provided surveillance video from inside the business that shows four suspects enter the showroom floor around 3:22 a.m.

The four people were wearing concealable clothing and motorcycle helmets.

According to police, the suspects stole a 2020 Street Glide Special motorcycle and three 2021 Street Glide Special motorcycles.

Police said they were able to start the motorcycles and ride out of the building through the main showroom doors and fled southbound on State Road 931.

The total value of the stolen motorcycles is estimated to be over $95,000. Kokomo police said this case remains active for investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017, or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.