LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Tuesday is Independence Day in the United States of America, and that means it’s once again time for the annual Linton Freedom Festival Parade.

2023 marks the 117th year for the Freedom Festival Parade and will feature more than 100 floats, marching bands, jeeps, clowns and emergency vehicles. This year’s theme is Winning Spirit IN Indiana.

“The Linton Freedom Festival Parade is billed as “Indiana’s Largest Independence Day Parade”. The parade will bring nearly 40,000 people to Linton each year to enjoy the floats, bands and clowns,” A Freedom Festival website reads. “Bring your whole family to help us celebrate this year!”

The Freedom Festival is sponsored locally by the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce. The Broadcast of the festival is brought to you by Greene County General hospital, Crane Credit Union, and Greene County Convention, Visitor and Tourist Commission.

The Freedom Festival Task Force consists of eight members who dedicate over 150 hours per year to planning and fundraising to make the Linton Freedom Festival possible.

Freedom Festival Ambassadors

The Task Force also created a special designation that is awarded only when the group feels there is someone who specifically deserves the recognition. This year the Linton-Stockton student athletes have made a significant impact on the local community, and as such a number of them are being recognized as ambassadors

Peyton Smith, advanced to the State Finals in the high school’s Cross Country program.

Sophie Hall, a member of the Linton-Stockton girls track and field team, competing in the long jump and the 100 meter hurdles in the State Finals.

Becca Robbins, a member of the Linton-Stockton girls track and field team, competing in the shot put and discus in the State Finals.

Both Hall and Robbins not only made it to the State Finals in 2023, but were repeat contenders, having participated in the 2022 State Finals as well.

The Lady Miner volleyball team, had a fantastic season and advanced to the Class 2A State Finals for the first time in school history, finishing as the runner up in the State Championships.

The Linton Miner boys basketball team, had an intensely exciting and successful season making a run all the way to the State Finals and finishing as the state runner up.

Parade Route

The original parade route began at the Linton-Stockton high school, ran south down Main Street crossing S.R. 54 to the railroad tracks where the parade would disband.

This year’s route will begin at the corner of H Street and N Main Street, run south along Main, then turn west on S.R. 54 and continue to the intersection of S.R. 54 and 10th Street before disbanding.

The review stand for dignitaries originally was located on North Main Street, in the 1970’s it was moved to the intersection of 5th Street NE and S.R. 54.

Today the review stand will be located one block west of the 70’s location at the intersection of S.R. 54 and 4th Street NE.