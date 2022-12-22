Ruts in the road could make driving “pretty treacherous”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Highway crews are out now going over assigned routes and looking for any potential problems along the more than 1,300 miles of county roads as severe weather and snow looms, according to a department road supervisor.

“All of our trucks are running their zones and getting familiar with the area they are in and waiting for Mother Nature to hit soon,” says Rob Davis, head of the county’s north maintenance site on Carroll Road.

Davis has 18 CDL (commercial driver’s license) employees who will cover 12 zones. Each zone covers 30 miles, he said. Altogether there are 24 zones and 44 drivers capable of driving snowplows and graders, Davis said.

The drivers are only allowed to drive one 12- hour shift before the state mandates rest, so it’s up to Davis to use his drivers to the best advantage.

“I’d like to start everyone at 3 a.m. and work until 5 p.m.,” said Davis, who keeps his eye on the weather. “I’ll be out monitoring all night long.”

Most of the snow should be coming down overnight, according to WANE-15 meteorological reports.

Davis will also keep an eye on temperatures because salt doesn’t work if the temps fall lower than 10 degrees. That’s when the department switches to calcium chloride and a salt and sand mixture.

“Sand helps with traction,” Davis said. “Grit on the ground.”

Davis predicts that Friday’s winds will affect southbound lanes the most with winds coming from the west at an estimated 50 miles per hour.

“It will be hard to drive through. Snow is going to collect and could be impassable at times,” reiterating the he was speaking about the southbound lanes on county roads.

A good example of where people should be extra careful is Tonkel Road north of Garman Road.

“Once traffic makes ruts in the snow, as it collects, it’s going to get pretty treacherous,” Davis said.