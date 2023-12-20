WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A third-grader at a Wallingford, Connecticut, elementary school got an early Christmas surprise on Tuesday when his father returned home from Marine training.

Marcel Black thought his early morning assembly at Mary Fritz Elementary School was about upcoming events. Principal Eric Carbone said he was going to show a video from Marcel’s dad during the assembly, but it seemed to malfunction.

That’s because the Marine, who is stationed in California for training, was actually there in person.

“Once I got a closer look, I realized that was my dad, so I ran up to him and hugged him,” Marcel said.

Black will head back to California in January. For now, he’s soaking up the time with his family.

“I hadn’t seen him in a long time,” Pfc. Clayton Black said. “He’s my motivation to push through my training.”

“I really want to catch up on some father-son things we haven’t done in a while,” Marcel Black said.