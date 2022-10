GLENDALE, Ariz. (WANE) — Fort Wayne native Ben Skowronek “was on one.”

The Rams tweeted a video that showed the wide receiver block star Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt to the ground, then get up and make a catch. The play was made during the Rams game at Arizona Sept. 25.

Block a 300-pound defensive lineman, get up, make a catch.@BennySkow was on one in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/AuhXLtwNsp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 26, 2022

Skowronek, a Homestead grad in his 2nd year in the NFL, finished with four catches for 66 years against Arizona.

Skowronek and the Rams play Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.