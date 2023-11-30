WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Sightings of UFOs, also known as unidentified aerial phenomenon, are growing across the U.S.

A bipartisan group of House members ramped up its pressure on the U.S. government Thursday to release more information.

“I don’t know if it’s little green men or U.S. technology or the CCP, but they’re engaging around our nuclear facilities,” said U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-TN. “I don’t care who it is or where it’s from. That should concern you.”

The group argues Congress should be aware of any potential threats to national security, but intelligence officials and fellow lawmakers are “stonewalling” its efforts to view classified documents.

“The intelligence community does not want to share any of this information with Congress. We’re asking why,” said U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-FL.

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-TN, accuses the government of a cover-up and is leading an effort to require all classified records related to UFOs be made public.

“I would just like to see more transparency,” Burchett said. “That’s all I want.”

The top Democrat in Congress, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, is sponsoring a similar measure in the Senate. It’s currently attached to the annual defense spending bill lawmakers are debating.

“The Pentagon keeps telling us they don’t exist,” Burchett said. “We’re spending a heck of a lot of money to tell people something, to investigate something that doesn’t exist.”

Three former defense officials testified during a House hearing in July that the government has been too secretive about sightings, but the intelligence community argues releasing information could hurt national security.