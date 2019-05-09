Trade tariffs on billions of Chinese trade could take effect tomorrow

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — A trade deal with China that would end the trade war and ease the damage to American agriculture seemed just around the corner.

But not so fast.

President Trump is threatening to impose new tariffs as early as tomorrow — on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China continue today in Washington, as lawmakers applaud the President’s tough approach — and worry about the impacts of the trade war on their constituents.

Trump says negotiators must strike a deal by Friday, saying: “I know they want to negotiate, they are talking about negotiating, but I don’t think they are ready to negotiate. We were getting very close to a deal, then they started to renegotiate a deal. We can’t have that. We can’t have that.”

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says American farms and businesses want an end to the trade war, but so does China.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will continue meeting with Chinese trade officials as the Friday deadline approaches.