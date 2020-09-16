Second stimulus checks: Trump wants direct payments, urges GOP to go higher on aid

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As a political stalemate continues over another coronavirus aid package, President Donald Trump urged his fellow Republicans in a tweet to support a larger COVID relief bill that would include his priority of $1,200 stimulus checks for most Americans.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about the president’s tweet during Wednesday’s press briefing.

“What the president was referring to was the $500 billion bill that passed the Senate,” said McEnany. “It didn’t include direct payments. He wants more than the $500 billion and he’s very keen to see these direct stimulus payments.”

The measure was blocked by Democrats who said a package needed to be much larger.

On Tuesday, the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus unveiled a $1.5 trillion bill that would provide, among other things, direct stimulus checks to Americans.

When asked during Wednesday’s news conference about the $500 billion proposed for state aid as part of the “March to Common Ground” stimulus framework, Trump said he supported “something like that.”

“I like the larger amount,” Trump added. “Some of the Republicans disagree but I think I can convince them to go along with that, I like the larger number. I want to see people get money, it wasn’t their fault that this happened.”

Trump has previously supported a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks for most Americans, which is included in the bill’s $316 billion budget for direct assistance.

After calling Democrats “heartless” for not supporting previous plans, Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, “Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans, it all comes back to the USA anyway (one way or another!).”

Though the sides remain far apart, Trump’s tweet led to the first conversation in weeks on Wednesday between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, according to the Washington Post. It was unclear what the two talked about — but the fact they spoke is a bit of a breakthrough.

“We are encouraged that after months of the Senate Republicans insisting on shortchanging the massive needs of the American people, President Trump is now calling on Republicans to ‘go for the much higher numbers’ in the next coronavirus relief package,” Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

The statement went on say they look forward to hearing that Republicans “will finally meet us halfway with a bill that is equal to the massive health and economic crises gripping our nation.”

Senate Majority Whip John Thune said the president’s message makes it appear Trump wants to make a deal — but cautions doing so won’t be simple.

“I think if the number gets too high, anything that got passed in the Senate would be passed mostly with Democrat votes and a handful of Republicans, so it’s going to have to stay in sort of a realistic range,” the South Dakota Republican told the Washington Post.

Some Democrats are criticizing the the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus’ proposal for not doing enough.

No. 2 House Democrat Steny Hoyer of Maryland said the caucus had developed “useful ideas, important ideas” but said the proposal did not do enough to address the ongoing needs of helping the economy recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

House Democrats passed a $3 trillion bill that included $1,200 stimulus checks back in March. However, Senate Republicans and the White House rejected the Democratic-led measure.

During negotiations in August, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a $2.2 trillion marker and has since indication she’s willing to negotiate down.

However, Senate GOP leaders haven’t budged from a $650 billion measure that Democrats scuttled last week via filibuster. An earlier $1 trillion Senate GOP plan never gained momentum.

On Tuesday, Pelosi said the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of relief. Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues on a morning conference call that “we have to stay here until we have a bill.”

At issue in negotiations for a potential fifth relief bill are a replacement for the $600-per-week COVID unemployment benefit that expired at the end of July, money to help schools open, assistance to state and local governments, and additional funding of a program that directly subsidizes business hit hardest by the pandemic.

While there certainly is some movement, insiders caution whether any of this really equals progress. In a period now marred by election-season political combat, the chief negotiators for each party have shown no real signs they’re ready to bend and make a compromise.

The stalemate is politically risky for all sides heading into the fall election, and both sides accused the other of acting primarily with political calculations in mind. Democrats said GOP senators need to “check a box” and vote on any kind of relief bill before exiting Washington to campaign while Republicans said Democrats were intent on denying Republicans a political win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.