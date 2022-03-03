WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Leaders are looking to turn the page on the pandemic and President Joe Biden wants lawmakers to approve $22.5 billion to continue fighting COVID-19.

That’s shaping up to be an uphill battle.

Pandemic numbers have been improving across the United States. President Biden said Tuesday in his State of the Union address that free and accessible vaccines, testing and masks were key to getting to this point.

“Of course continuing this costs money,” Biden said.

Now the Biden administration is planning to ask Congress for $22.5 billion for continued pandemic relief.

“If Congress provides the funds we need we’ll have new stockpiles of tests, masks, pills ready if needed,” Biden said.

Some lawmakers, like Congressman Jim Langevin, say they’re on board for more COVID spending.

“I’m absolutely open to more funding for things like testing and masking,” the Rhode Island Democrat said.

However, not all lawmakers think we need more money to fight COVID. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., says there’s still funding available from the American Rescue Plan.

“I’m not jumping to raise my hand to say yes I’ll vote for another big COVID package,” Slotkin said. “At least in my state and other states that I know of, the legislatures have yet to appropriate even a dollar of the money that we approved a year ago.”

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Iowa points to that unspent money too.

“There is no need for us to create another bill that we spend more dollars,” Feenstra said. “We’ve spent trillions of dollars on this pandemic already. And there’s still money in the coffers that we can use for these ancillary things.”