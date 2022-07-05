STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The remains of an Army Air Force sergeant from Ohio who died after he was sent to a prisoner of war camp during World War II have now been positively identified.

Defense Department officials made the announcement Tuesday.

Twenty-six-year-old Tech. Sgt. William Teaff was the radio operator aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber in March 1944. The plane was part of a larger mission to bomb targets in Berlin when it was shot down over the Netherlands.

Teaff and other crew members were captured and sent to a prisoner of war camp.

Teaff died July 10 in Lithuania, while being treated for diphtheria.