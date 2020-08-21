Dems focus on pandemic, climate as Biden accepts nomination

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president Thursday in the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Democrats again focused on the pandemic and climate change and didn’t hold back criticisms of President Trump during the event.

“It is with great honor and humility that I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America,” Biden said in his first official address as the Democratic nominee. “Character’s on the ballot, compassion is on the ballot, decency, science, democracy — they’re all on the ballot.”

Biden said that on his first day as president, he will implement a national strategy to fight the pandemic including manufacturing equipment, PPE and a national mask mandate.

Throughout the night, Democrats blasted Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

“You know when Donald Trump spoke at his inauguration about American carnage, I assumed that was something he was against — not a campaign promise,” said DNC host Julia Louis Dreyfuss.

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Trump for threatening to defund California’s wildfire fighting efforts.

“Because we didn’t rake enough leaves. You cant make this up,” Newsom said.

The governor delivered his remarks a short distance from one of the hundreds of wildfires currently raging in California.

“The hots are getting hotter, the dries are getting drier, climate change is real, if you are in denial about climate change come here to California,” he said.

In his closing statement, Biden promised to fight for the environment, science and all Americans whether they vote for him or not.

“Love is more powerful than hate, hope is more powerful than fear and light is more powerful than dark,” Biden said.