(WSYR-TV) — Congresswoman Liz Cheney will be welcomed to Syracuse University on October 3 to speak with faculty, staff, alumni, and students, thanks to The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

Members of the Syracuse University community can register for the event, “Courage in Defense of Democracy: A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney” here.

Congresswoman Cheney, who is Wyoming’s only representative, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016. Her platform mainly focuses on expanding the energy in America, creating jobs through conservative solutions, cutting taxes, and creating jobs, all while thinking about mining and agricultural industries.

Cheney also sits on the House Armed Services Committee and is the vice chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate The January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. on October 3 at the National Veterans Resource Center, K.G. Tan Auditormin.