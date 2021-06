FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Long time news anchor Terra Brantley anchored her last newscast at WANE 15 Friday night, saying goodbye to more than 35 years in television news. She spent 28 of those years anchoring at WANE.

The multi-award winning news anchor is retiring from television to serve as the President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League. Brantley will officially start her new position on June 28.