FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The eight schools that are participating in Community Harvest Food Bank’s seventh annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign are nearing the 100,000 pound goal with only 11,000 pounds to go.

The competing schools include Manchester University, University of Saint Francis, Indiana Tech, Purdue Fort Wayne, Trine University, Huntington University and Ivy Tech. Each school are competing to raise the most amount of food from Oct. 25 – Nov. 12 by using a variety of student-run initiatives. The school that raises the most amount of food earns a travelling trophy.