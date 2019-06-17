WANE 15 helps clean riverfront for Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, WANE 15 gave back to the community by cleaning and clearing the banks of the St. Marys River in Downtown Fort Wayne. It was part of the Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring, which is an annual event where stations across the country get out and volunteer in their community.

WANE 15 specifically worked to clear trees and brush at Guldlin Park where there will be a new boat ramp installed. Thank you to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and Dan Wire for their help and support.