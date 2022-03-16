AVON, Ind. — A fire at a Walmart distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis.

Plainfield Fire Department officials confirmed the fire is at a Walmart distribution center located at 9590 AllPoints Parkway between Avon and the Indianapolis International Airport.

At this time there is no word whether there are any injuries. FOX59 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information.

The Indianapolis Airport Twitter account reports that so far there has been no impact on airport operations or flights.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.