LAPORTE, Ind. (WANE)–A tip from the the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led to the arrest of a Walkerton man for child exploitation on Monday, according to Indiana State Police.

The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) requested a warrant for Thomas Back, 29, after an investigation revealed that the Back was the owner of an online account used for child exploitation.

Back was charged with 3 counts of child exploitation and 2 counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested on Monday and is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $20,005 bond.

Police remind anyone who might have information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact local law enforcement or visit www.missingkids.com and find a link to make a cyber tip report.