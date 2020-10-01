Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser in Fort Wayne on Saturday, October 3, will primarily be a virtual event this year because of COVID-19.

Instead of gathering a mass crowd at Parkview Field, walkers will participate in a virtual program hosted by WANE 15. After watching the ceremony, they’ll set out as individuals or in small groups to walk along trails, in their neighborhoods, or downtown. One potential stop along the way will be the Promise Garden, outside the Jefferson Boulevard entrance to Parkview Field. It will be open for viewing from 9 – 11 a.m. Saturday.

Congressman Jim Banks will be part of the virtual ceremony. “Over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and as many as 16 million will have the disease in 2050,” said Banks. “That’s why I’m proud to be a co-sponsor of the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act which will go a long ways to helping those who are affected by the disease.”

Of the more than five million people Congressman Banks mentioned, 110,000 live in Indiana. Organizers of the local fundraiser are $60,000 short of reaching their newly set goal of $185,000. All the money raised will help the Alzheimer’s Association continue to provide critical care and support services such as a free 24/7 Helpline, education programs and the alz.org website.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The virtual event will start at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 3. To participate and learn about donation opportunities click here.