Vote to chose the Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest winner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District is asking for your help in choosing the winner of the Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest.

Various windows throughout downtown are decorated in holiday cheer for the contest that will run through the middle of December. View the windows here.

Schedule:

Nov. 25: Voting Begins

Dec. 14: Voting ends

Dec. 18: Winners are announced

The winners of the contest will receive: a picture of their window will be featured in a thank-you ad following the contest in the Journal Gazette. The People’s Choice winner will receive a prize package and be the featured window in all promotions for the contest next year.

Voters are asked to vote once, and votes will be counted once from each device / email address. Vote now on the Fort Wayne Downtown website.