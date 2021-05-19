Vote on subdivision near Churubusco and Blue Lake put on hold

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The vote on a proposed new subdivision proposed for Blue Lake in Whitley County has been pushed back another month.

The announcement came after a nearly three-hour Whitley County Plan Commission meeting Wednesday night. After hearing from both sides the commission passed a vote to have an official ruling moved to their June meeting.

The proposed subdivision in question will be located on the west side of Sheldon Road, a half-mile north of Anderson Road near Blue Lake and west of Churubusco.

Developers originally presented the Whitley County Plan Commission meeting showed plans for a 79 home subdivision. Wednesday night developers unveiled a scaled-back plan, with only 63 houses plan.

Developers also announced their plans to help fix ‘major technical issues’ presented at last month’s meeting. Those issues included concerns about erosion, lack of public water supply, traffic, and sewer capacity.

Lot sizes would increase and an alley would be removed. A new county road would connect Anderson to 500 North via Shady Grove Mobile Home Park and lake access would be limited to fishing not boating. However, neighbors and commission members were still worried about some of the elements of the project.

WANE 15 went to the site of the proposed subdivision before Wednesday’s meeting. The entrance of Sheldon Road was littered with potholes. Drive further in the subdivision and roads improved, traffic was manual and kids were playing in the streets. Neighbors say they are worried about losing their quality of life in their current subdivision.

With the vote on the subdivision being pushed back, the board announced that if the developers come back with new changes another public hearing will be held. The topic will be discussed and possibly voted on during the board’s next meeting on June 16 at the Whitley County Government Center.