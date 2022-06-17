FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –The Fort Wayne community is continuing the cleanup efforts after Monday night’s storm caused significant damage.

Organizations are now looking for more volunteers.

Little League is a classic pastime for kids, however this year rain delays and the damage left by Monday’s storm has halted the season for kids who play in the Elmhurst Little League.

“Roofs off our dugouts. Trash everywhere. It was just complete shock and devastating,” Elmhurst Little League President Brooke Thomas said.

Some of those kids stepped into action to clean up the debris so the season can continue. This recent blow comes after the community effort to help restore the park.

“We have been working real hard this year in rebuilding the park care and we have a good group of people who come in and help us clean every week and have really taken pride in our park,” Thomas said.

Thomas says despite the setback for the kids, she knows the whole community in Waynedale is hurting right now.

“It’s just a sport. It’s just baseball. Obviously, everyone’s homes and families are more important, but it is a park and home to a lot of children out here,” Thomas said.

Thomas is not the only one doing her part to clean up the community. Samaritan’s Purse came to Fort Wayne to not only help with the cleanup, but provide spiritual guidance to those in need during this time.

“Samaritan’s Purse sees the need to meet those spiritual and emotional needs after a disaster because the physical things anybody can come and pick up the things, but for a lot of homeowners that is not the only thing going on in their lives,” Shannon Daley of Samaritan’s Purse said.

Samaritan’s Purse plans to be in the Fort Wayne area for about three weeks to help with the work needed.

“We just ask that the community be praying. Praying for the homeowners as they recover. Praying for their neighbors. Praying for the volunteers,” Daley said.

If you would like to volunteer with the Elmhurst Little League, you can go to the field Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5 p.m.

If you would like assistance from Samaritan’s Purse, you can call (260) 210-2289 or if you are interested in volunteering you can call (260) 222-3069.