Virtual meeting set for those impacted by grain mill closures

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A meeting has been announced for farmers impacted by grain mill closures in Huntington and Wells County.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture and Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency will host an informational webinar on Friday, June 5 from 11 p.m. to noon.

The online meeting is for farmers and producers who may have been affected by the closures of Salamonie Mills Inc. and Agland Grain Inc.

Back in March, Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain had its license(s) temporarily suspended by the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency. Then, in April, the company voluntarily surrendered its license(s), closing its 5 locations in both Huntington and Wells counties.

Any person owed grain and/or payment for the sale of grain from Salamonie Mills and/or Agland grain is asked to contact the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency at (317) 232.1360 or email INGrainBuyers@isda.in.gov.

To sign up for the webinar or to ask a question for the webinar, click here.