Virginia police arrest 10 after woman found shot in the head in April

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia authorities say they have arrested 10 members of a criminal gang in connection with a shooting in late April that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Norfolk police responded around 12:15 p.m. on April 24 for a “report of an unknown problem,” and found a woman sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is expected to survive.

The motive or circumstances in the shooting have not been released.

Authorities arrested the 10 alleged Eastside Rollin 20’s Bloods Gang members Thursday. They are charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, mob assault, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny, gang hazing, gang participating and gang recruitment.

Those arrested include:

30-year-old Brandon L. Winnegan, of Newport News

23-year-old Deondre T. Watkins, of Portsmouth

21-year-old Javonne D. Hodges, of Chesapeake

22-year-old Toparshia V. Hodges, of Portsmouth

19-year-old Asja D. Smith-Moore, of Virginia Beach

23-year-old Sadia M. Brown, of Norfolk

18-year-old Ginger A. McAfee, of Virginia Beach

18-year-old Skylar D. Webb, of Chesapeake

18-year-old Tavarrius D. Mitchell, of Portsmouth

22-year-old Xavier A. Walker, of Virginia Beach

“Let this operation be a clear message that gang violence will not be tolerated in Hampton Roads,” said Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone. “The women and men of law enforcement will continue working hard and exhaust all resources to arrest those responsible for violence that threatens the safety of our communities.”

Norfolk Police were assisted in the arrests by U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), Virginia State Police (VSP), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Newport News Police Department, Virginia Beach Police Department, Chesapeake Police Department, and Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office.