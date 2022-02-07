Vincennes man arrested for threatening father sledding with children

VINCENNES, Ind. (WANE) Late Sunday afternoon police arrested a Vincennes man for threatening to shoot a father who was driving a four-wheeler and pulling his 2 children along in a sled. The father was sledding with his kids in a common area in Knox county.

According to Indiana State Police, 68 year-old Gary Sorgius did not have a weapon on him but allegedly yelled to another person to get his gun after threatening to shoot the father.

Sorgius was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where he is being held on bond. He is facing a level 6 felony charge for intimidation.