PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday night a prayer vigil was held for Christian Crossland.

5-year-old Crossland died as a result of blows to the head and mouth, currently his mother has been charged with his killing.

The vigil was hosted by two Portland mothers, Shelly Pfeifer and Vivian Pryor. Per Pfeifer Crossland’s father was present at the event and gave a small speech about his son.

Gathering at the prayer vigil in Portland Indiana in honor of Christian Crossland

Pryor also gave a speech at the event,

I did not know Christian personally. However, I am a mother of a seven year old and a 5 week old. Both of them are boys. They are my whole entire world. I could not even begin to imagine living life with out either one of them. When I heard the news about Christian, my heart was completely broken. I had so many questions. I went into my children’s room and kissed both of them on the forehead with tears running down my face. Vivian Pryor

Pfeifer also said that the event had a turnout of about 50 and that a group from Fort Wayne also showed up in support.

The event comes at the dawn of child abuse awareness month.