Vietnam veterans were honored at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne on Saturday, 3/25/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This upcoming Wednesday is National Vietnam Veterans Day. On Saturday, those from the Fort Wayne area who served in the war were honored in a ceremony at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O’Day Road.

“We have to respect them. They are our brothers, and we fought with all of them. Some made it back some didn’t. I think one of the lines that I’ve always remember is they say, ‘All gave some. Some gave all,’ and I think the ones that gave all — we got to give them respect today,” Eric Johnson said.

Johnson is the 2nd Vice Commander at the national shrine and museum.

The ceremony included an Honor Guard from Marine Corp League #1435. Thomas

Schmitt read the soldiers prayer and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Former Chief Warrant Officer Jeff Goshert was a guest speaker. Goshert — a local veteran — flew helicopters in Vietnam.

Twelve Vietnam vets from the area read the names of all Allen County soldiers and veterans

from surrounding counties who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.