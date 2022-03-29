FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — March 29th is National Vietnam Veterans Day. Just last year the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum dedicated and permanently installed a retired Vietnam Wall. This is the first year the wall is in place for Vietnam Veterans Day.

WANE 15s Adam Solarczyk spoke with local Vietnam Veterans to get their perspective.

The Shrine invites all Vietnam Veterans to come out to the Memorial Wall for National Vietnam Veterans Day to pay tribute to all the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice defending the freedoms we all enjoy today.

The Museum will be open for this special observance. The Vietnam Wall is open every day from dawn to

dusk at 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne. The Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum is normally open Monday-Thursday-Saturday and Sunday; 11 am to 4 pm or by appointment. Memorial grounds are always open 7 days a week.