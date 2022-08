EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – More videos of the deadly explosion on N Weinbach Avenue are showing the size of the blast as well as the damage sustained to homes in the surrounding area.

Credit: Maddie Struble

Credit: A+ Financial Consulting & Associates Inc. Lori Rodgers, Owner

According to Evansville Fire Department Fire Chief Mike Connelly, the explosion damaged 39 homes in the area and left 11 homes uninhabitable. Three people have died as a result of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.