Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announced Tuesday in a video clip that he will be undergoing another round of chemotherapy as he continues to fight stage four pancreatic cancer.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March. He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.

Episodes of the Season 36 began on Sept. 9. You can watch Jeopardy weeknights at 7:30 on WANE 15.