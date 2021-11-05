Video shows speeding car believed to be Henry Ruggs III moments before deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – New surveillance footage shows the intense speed a car believed to be that of former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III just moments before the deadly crash that took the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

Strangers tried their best to rescue her before her vehicle burst into flames.

A memorial is growing for Tintor near the scene of the crash as those who tried to help save her from her burning car are trying to heal from those traumatic moments.

Surveillance video footage from the Vizcaya Apartments, near the scene of the crash, shows just how fast the car was traveling.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Ruggs was driving at 156 mph before the crash, and decelerated to 127 mph just before impact.

Alexander Hart, a security officer who was working at the complex that night, saw Ruggs’ car drive by the complex, police reports say.

Moments later, Hart said he heard the crash, got in his security car and headed in that direction.

Hart told police that as soon as he got to the scene, he noticed Ruggs laying on the road. He then heard screams coming from Tina Tintor’s Toyota RAV4, according to the police report.

Hart said he tried to pull Tintor out of her RAV4 as it burst into flames, but the smoke and heat were too intense for him to get any closer, according to the report.

The security company says Hart is declining on-camera interviews because he “suffered something very traumatic,” and is angered by the details of the crash.

Tony Rodriguez, another witness cited in the report, also happened to be driving by the scene of the crash. He told police he stopped and grabbed Tintor to try and pull her out of her vehicle, but she was stuck.

Rodriguez was also overcome by the smoke and heat from the fire and had to back away.

When fire officials responded, they found Tintor and her dog dead.

A memorial for Tina Tintor is seen near the site of the crash. (KLAS-TV)

At the scene of the Tintor’s memorial, people stopped to pay their respects. Many expressed anger as well, saying the tragedy could have been prevented.

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.

The district attorney says Ruggs could face more charges related to his girlfriend’s injuries and a gun that was found in the car.