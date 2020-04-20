VIDEO: Severe storms cause damage in Alabama

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Some unlikely visitors are doing a lot of horsing around at American Senior Communities nursing home sites across the Hoosier state. "They come right up to the windows and look in," said Wess Jackson referring to the horses he and his family take to ASC sites. Why horses? Jackson, says they're therapeutic. "The horses help the emotional health of our residents and employees. With this COVID-19 deal we got shut-ins. So we're going up to the windows and the horses are saying hi and making people feel good."

The horses don't really say hi but they do look in through windows and put smiles on the faces of those inside the nursing homes. Jackson calls his small herd the ASC Calvary Horses of Hope. He owns them own. There's Hero, Goldie, and Romeo the pony along with a dog named Cinch. Jackson is an ASC Senior Executive who decided a little horsing around would be good for morale. "The people, they're stuck inside and it breaks our hearts. At the same time it truly does bring us joy to get to see their good attitudes," said Jackson.