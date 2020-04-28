MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A tiny preacher from Mobile is going viral and spreading joy as she spreads the word of God.
Harmony Love is a single mother and says her family has a special relationship with Christ. Her four-year-old daughter Grace loves to preach.
Harmony took a video of Grace preaching Saturday. Grace’s sisters, Amazin and Mercy, are clapping and singing along behind her.
Harmony posted the video on Facebook and it quickly went viral. The post has been shared more than 38,000 times.
LATEST STORIES:
- Silver Alert issued for missing western Indiana woman
- Video of Mobile 4-year-old preaching goes viral
- Webinar planned for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19
- Allen County coronavirus cases top 500; 41 dead
- Ohio high school plans in-person graduation ceremony, here’s how they’re doing it