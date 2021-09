LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) - A lucky couple from Florida is sharing their love for Tim Burton's classic "Edward Scissorhands" at their home — a home that just so happens to be where portions of the 1990 movie were filmed.

It's a case of serendipity. Homeowner Joey Licalzi actually worked as a dishwasher on the set of the film. He and his wife Sharon were in search of a home but their offers kept getting turned down. They even placed an offer on a home across the street from the "Edward Scissorhands" house, located in Lutz.