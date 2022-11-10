AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – He was given the trunk as a kid. It was Michael King’s coffee table for years. He had no idea the chest on which he’d rest his feet and coffee mug would one day open a window into his family’s military history.

Now, it’s a treasure chest full of memorabilia passed down from his family. Some items date back to World War I.

Michael King’s family military memorabilia collection.

King hopes his collection will keep his family’s history alive for generations to come. Watch the video above to see King talk about different items in his collection.