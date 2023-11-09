FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana made history in August when it took a flight of all Purple Heart veterans to Washington D.C.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson traveled with the 102 veterans as they visited memorials and participated in ceremonies to honor their service and sacrifice.

Before the trip, there was a special banquet Sunday night at the Memorial Coliseum.

In Washington D.C., at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, several veterans discovered an unexpected connection while they were looking for names on the wall. Watch that story below:

All 90 Vietnam veterans on the flight were also honored with a special pinning ceremony. Hear some of their reflections in the video below.

Several veterans participated in wreath laying ceremonies at the Navy and Marine Corps memorials and at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Watch that story below:

One of the last things on the flight home is mail call.

The Purple Heart Honor Flight had a special Welcome Home celebration too. More than 3,000 people came to the Coliseum to thank the veterans and welcome them home.