Veterans receive help at Senator Braun Veterans Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans, Active Military, and Families received federal agency assistance from the Office of U.S. Senator Mike Braun Wednesday afternoon.

From 11 to 2 p.m., Veterans were at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum meeting with various agencies such as the Indiana Department of Veteran Affairs, the Small Business Administration, the Fort Wayne Vet Center and more. Veterans were also able to voice their views on matters in Congress, Federal Government, and Washington D.C.

The goal is to help those needing assistance in agencies such as Social Security, Passports, Department of State, and the IRS. Joseph DeVito, the Outreach Director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs says this event was to connect Veterans with the specific resources they need, that they may not know are available to them.

“Indiana is a lot like the rest of the nation where there’s a good portion of Veterans that qualify for things and don’t know they do so we want to get out here and interact and find those Veterans and let them find out what’s available, DeVito said.

If you didn’t make the event, you can learn more about what services are out there to assist Veterans here.