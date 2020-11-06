Veterans are celebrated at the Community Center on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans Day is November 11, but veterans in Fort Wayne are being celebrated on Friday with a free breakfast and bingo at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. Today will feature presentation of colors, a welcoming video, breakfast, armed forces songs will be played and the day will end with bingo with giveaway prizes.

This is the 12 year for the event. Veterans had to pre-register for the event by November 1.

Veterans can play golf at the Fort Wayne Park golf courses on November 11. For information on golf courses, visit here.

Hear a local veteran’s perspective on what Veteran’s Day means to her.