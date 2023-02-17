FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of killing two women at a Fort Wayne home in 2021 escaped two murder charges but is still facing the probability he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison.

That’s because Allen Superior Court jurors who decided his fate Friday believed he had been at the scene of the shootings participating in a robbery when they happened.

Jurors found Ronald Price not guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Jennifer Dray and 30-year-old Amanda Shroyer.

Ronald Price

They did find him guilty, however, of two counts of felony murder.

In Indiana, someone who participates in a crime or robbery where someone dies can be charged with felony murder, which carries 45 to 65 years in prison.

Jurors also found Price guilty of a count of attempted robbery.

He’s now facing a prison sentence that could range between 90 and 130 years.

Price is due to be sentenced at a later date.

The killings of Dray and Shroyer inside a Third Street home on April 20, 2021 seemed to have revolved around the overdose death of a local drug dealer they and others had worked for previously.

Once Walter Cash died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, others who have been implicated in the killings wanted access to the Third Street home where Dray and Shroyer were found as well as drugs they supposedly had in their possession.

Ultimately, someone went into the home on and shot the women.

A man later identified as 38-year-old Joshua Dube and woman identified as 33-year-old Marina Zrnic – both connected to Cash – were also arrested and charged in with felony murder and robbery in connection to the killings.

Before Price’s trial this week, they had taken plea deals from Allen County prosecutors and agreed to testify against Price.

While investigators zeroed in on Price as the triggerman in the killings, they could never find the 9-millimeter caliber gun used in the killings.

An Allen County Jail inmate also testified that Dube admitted to the killings during Price’s trial.